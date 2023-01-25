One-hour supper: Mac and Cheese soup recipe
TAMPA, Fla. - Mac and Cheese soup recipe
Learn to make macaroni and cheese coup, a unique and tasty soup that will be a favorite on those cold game days.
Ingredients:
- 10 slices thick-cut bacon
- 1 medium onion, finely chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
- ¼ cup all-purpose flour
- One 14-ounce can of vegetable broth
- 3 cups whole milk
- 1 tablespoon chili powder
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 teaspoon dry mustard
- 4 cups (1 pound) shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
- 1 1/2 cups elbow macaroni, cooked
- Chopped fresh parsley for garnish
Cut the bacon strips into quarters. In a Dutch oven over medium heat, cook the bacon until crisp. Remove it to paper towels to drain. Add a little oil to the pan if needed, then add the onion. Cook the onion for five minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the garlic and continue cooking until the onion is soft and lightly browned, about another 5 minutes. Add the flour and mix well. Cook for two minutes. Add the broth and bring to a simmer, stirring often. Add the milk, chili powder, pepper, and mustard. Return the soup to a simmer, stirring occasionally. Cook for three minutes. Add the cheese and bacon and continue cooking and stirring until well blended, about four minutes. Add the macaroni and return to a simmer. Remove from the heat and serve.
Makes 8 servings