One injured following St. Petersburg house fire

Four people managed to escape a house fire early Thursday morning, with one person needing treatment for minor burns.

St. Pete firefighters responded to the fire at a home, located at 3500 6th Avenue South. When crews arrived, they said there was smoke and flames showing from the back of the home.

Four residents were inside at the time of the fire and all were able to exit. Firefighters said one female who was inside the home had minor burns, and was taken to Bayfront Health.

The cause of fire remains under investigation.


