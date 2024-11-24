1 dead after fire breaks out at Polk City home, PCFR says

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

One person is dead after a fire broke out at a home in Polk City late Saturday night, according to Polk County Fire Rescue.

Courtesy: Polk County Fire Rescue.

Fire crews say that upon arrival, they were able to successfully locate and remove the victim from the home.

First responders tried to help the victim before taking them to a local hospital where they later died.

PCFR had the fire under control in just over an hour.

The Florida State Fire Marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire.

