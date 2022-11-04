One person found dead following Riverview mobile home fire

article

Hillsborough County firefighters say one person was found dead, and a dog is missing following a mobile home fire in Riverview.

The fire started after 3 a.m. in the Pleasant Living Mobile Home Community, located off U.S. Highway 301.

There were no internal hydrants within the community, so a water tanker had to be shuttled out, officials said.

Firefighters said the body of an adult was located inside the home, and they were unable to locate the dog that lived there.

READ: Florida troopers investigate deadly I-75 crash in Sun City Center

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The adult was not publicly identified.