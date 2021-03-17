One year after bars around Tampa Bay shut down at 5 p.m., St. Patrick's Day looks different

It's hard to believe that one year ago, bars and restaurants were forced to close down at 5 p.m. on St. Patrick's day.

Things looking much different now as businesses have been slowly re-opening since May.

March 17, 2020 is a day business owners like Mark Ferguson will never forget.

"It was very disappointing that we were getting ready for March Madness and St. Patrick's Day, opening day of baseball, and all of a sudden the whole country shut down," said Ferguson, the owner of Ferg’s Sports Bar and Grill.

Ferguson says three days after having to shut the doors, he had to lay off his entire staff of 82.

"That was the worst day of my life," Ferguson remembered.

Business owners say they had to lay off their staff so their employees could receive unemployment benefits.

Many weren't able to hire people back until late summer, when Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, loans came around.

Ferguson says his business is recovering, thanks in part to the return of sporting events.

"We have been blessed to have a big outside area so people come, they can enjoy the game, the Lightning won the Stanley Cup, the rays went to the world series, and the Bucs won the Super Bowl," Ferguson said.

Even though the bay area missed out on hosting Stanley Cup and World Series games, Ferguson says sports really helped his business stay afloat.

Now it's about keeping the momentum going and making changes so guests feel safe in a post-COVID world.

"We ordered a new system where people will be able to order from your phone and get your food delivered to you and when it's time to leave you pay through your phone, we're also looking at an ATM pizza machine that will dispense pizzas touchlessly," Ferguson said.

Some business owners say they have noticed a boost in consumer confidence with the vaccine becoming more available, with older customers returning to businesses.