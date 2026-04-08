Operation Green Light gives the opportunity for Hillsborough drivers to get back on the road

‘Operation Green Light’ is designed to help constituents save money and get back on the road by reducing collection fees.

What we know:

Operation Green Light is sponsored by the Clerk of Court, aiming at helping people with suspended licenses and outstanding fines to settle those costs, so they can get back on the road.

It also applies to drivers who just need to pay for traffic tickets.

During this event, drivers can save up to 40% in fees, or start a payment plan.

It's taking place at the Edgecomb Courthouse in downtown Tampa, on Twiggs Street.

The event runs from 8AM to 5PM through Friday, April 10th, helping Hillsborough County drivers hit the road to a brighter future.

"It changes their lives. some people haven't had a license for over 10 years when they come to get their license. Sometimes, you see them cry. It’s a good moment, and to see people's reactions to it, it makes our job here at the clerk's office be fulfilling," said Robert Russ, Director of Community Engagement with the Hillsborough Country Clerk of Court.

Operation Green Light in Polk County

Polk County will have their Operation Green Light next week, but last year, a Polk County driver was so grateful for this program and to be back on the roads.

"I've been going on with a suspended license for like three years now," said Matthew Jones, a Polk County resident.

"It was in collections. I had payment plans, lost the payment plan. And kept going through that, and they kept suspending my license, so I'm thankful I can get it back," he added.

Operation Green Light for Polk County is April 13th-17th.

If, for any reason, drivers cannot make the dates, this program can be accessed all-year round.