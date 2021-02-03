Opportunity of a lifetime: Tampa students featured in Super Bowl ad

A pair of Tampa high school girls' flag football teams are featured in a new Nike commercial released Tuesday promoting women in football.

The minute-long ad shows girls from Alonso and Robinson High School and is narrated by Isansa Bonga, one of Alonso's star players.

"It shows that women really do have strength, women are resilient, women can do all things and more than men can do," Bonga said. "When it comes to breaking barriers and being a pioneer, it's just another step forward into exposing the strength that women have."

According to Alonso coach Matt Hernandez, the commercial was filmed January 10 and took 11 hours. It also shows female referees, coaches and owners who are blazing a trail in the NFL. It will air during the Super Bowl.

Karina Diaz, Alonso's quarterback, said it was the opportunity of a lifetime.

"There's no words for it. It was very exciting when I got the news we were going to be a part of something this big," Diaz said. "It's so much bigger than Tampa. It's so much bigger than Alonso and Robinson and I do think when you take a step back, it's just something that you can be proud of that other girls can get to experience that."

Nike and the NFL have pledged $5 million to try to make girls flag football a nationwide varsity sport.

