Orlando Magic's first round of 2024 NBA playoff tickets go on sale Monday

article

The first round of 2024 playoff tickets for the Orlando Magic are going on sale on Monday.

Fans are encouraged to sign up early to gain ticket access for when they go on sale at 2 p.m. on April 15.

As for Magic's playoff season – that will be announced by the NBA after the regular season concludes.

The Magic earned its spot as the Southeast Division champs in the 2023-24 season.

This will be the Magic's 17th playoff appearance and first since 2020.

Ticket buyers can purchase tickets online or at the Kia Center box office, which is located on Church St.

Magic season tickets are also available for the 2024-25 season.

The Orlando Magic is ranked fifth in the Eastern Conference League, so they are slated to play the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round.