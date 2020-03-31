Over 1,000 new cases of coronavirus in Florida; total cases top 6,700

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state has risen by 1,037 since Monday evening's update as the virus spreads and as more people get tested across the state.

The total number of cases in Florida is now 6,741, with 14 newly-reported deaths so far Tuesday, including one new death in Hillsborough County -- a 92-year-old woman; 85 deaths have been reported, in total.

Of the 6,741 cases, 6,490 are Florida residents while 251 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

A total of 64,661 people have been tested in the state so far, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 305

Pinellas: 167

Sarasota: 76

Manatee: 53

Sumter: 51

Polk: 73

Citrus: 19

Hernando: 24

Pasco: 40

DeSoto: 7

Highlands: 17

Hardee: 0

MAP: County-by-county Florida coronavirus cases

A total of 857 patients are hospitalized in Florida. The state is not providing a total number of "recovered' coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, Florida announced Monday that public schools would remain online-only through May 1 at least in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

