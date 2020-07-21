Over 9,000 new Florida coronavirus cases reported Tuesday; 134 more deaths

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 9,440 since yesterday morning as the virus spreads and as more people are tested across the state. The total number of cases in Florida is now 369,834.

The number of Florida resident deaths has reached 5,206, an increase of 134 since Monday's update. Another 113 non-Floridians have died in the state. Locally, Pinellas County reported 11 new deaths, Polk reported 10, Manatee reported five, Pasco reported two, while Hillsborough, Sarasota, HIghlands, DeSoto, and Sumter each reported one.

Of the 369,834 cases, 365,244 are Florida residents while 4,590 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 24,550

Pinellas: 13,925

Sarasota: 4,432

Manatee: 6,871

Sumter: 859

Polk: 10,072

Citrus: 874

Hernando: 1,229

Pasco: 5,161

Highlands: 809

DeSoto: 1,099

Hardee: 717

Florida resident cases in orange; Florida resident deaths in gray. Source: Fla. Dept. of Health.

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients. As of Tuesday, 9,445 Floridians were currently hospitalized for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19; in total, 21,780 have been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

A total of 3,103,674 people have been tested in the state as of Tuesday-- about 14.5% of the state's population -- according to the Florida Department of Health.

Source: Fla. Dept. of Health

Today's new case number represents the 49th straight day with new cases near or over 1,000 per day. The rate of positive new tests has increased during that time period. It was at 13.62% on Monday, the most recent date available.

As the number of new cases has trended up over the last few weeks, the number of deaths has also begun to reflect the same upward trend -- though "significant delays" in data reporting, as the state says, make interpreting short-term trends from that statistic less reliable.

The 134 new deaths reported Tuesday was the second-largest number of daily new deaths in the last several months. The most was 156 deaths added July 16.

Source: Fla. Dept. of Health

Experts say the current spike is partly due to more tests being given, but also a result of reopening the state.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says the recent case increases are largely due to testing of "high-risk" individuals like farmworkers in the state's rural counties, prisoners, and residents of long-term care facilities, though he has more recently noted the "erosion" in social distancing, especially among the younger demographics in social setting. That prompted him to order all bars to cease serving alcohol.

Editor's note: The number of new cases and deaths reported each day does not necessarily reflect the day that the case was confirmed. The state says some private testing labs dump large batches of test results which include cases from previous days. Stats for today and previous days will likely change in the future as the state reviews more cases and updates retroactive data.

The state's number of deaths represents permanent Florida residents who have died from COVID-19.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

