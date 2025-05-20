Pair of teens on motorcycles injure deputy after taking off from traffic stop, HCSO says

The Brief A pair of teens on motorcycles injured a deputy after taking off from a traffic stop in Thonotosassa, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. An aviation unit was called to assist the deputies who gave chase as the two suspects stopped at the Jefferson Road dead end in the Jefferson Equestrian Area. The two teens, ages 16 and 17, were booked into Hillsborough County Jail.



A Hillsborough County deputy was injured after a pair of teen motorcyclists without license plates attempted to flee from an attempted traffic stop, according to HCSO.

An aviation unit was called to assist the deputies who gave chase as the two suspects stopped at the Jefferson Road dead end in the Jefferson Equestrian Area.

Deputies say they blocked the entrance to the parking lot and began approaching the motorcyclists.

That's when the two suspects attempted to ride away, striking a deputy and two HCSO vehicles.

The injured deputy did not require medical attention.

Sheriff Chad Chronister says this one decision nearly cost these teens everything.

What they're saying:

"For these teens, one reckless decision nearly changed everything for themselves and our deputies," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We need young people to understand that choices like this come with serious consequences and endanger the lives of those sworn to protect you."

The two teens, ages 16 and 17, were booked into Hillsborough County Jail.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

