VIDEO: Deputies arrest 2 suspects in Walmart accused of driving off during attempted traffic stop

After driving away during an attempted traffic stop, two suspects were tracked and arrested in a Walmart on Monday evening, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Once the suspects took off, HCSO's Aviation Unit spotted the suspect's black Mercedes traveling recklessly at high speeds on I-275.

As the safe overhead watch continued, HCSO spotted the suspects, 30-year-old Mark Tringone and 24-year-old Corey Jones Jr., as they ran into a nearby Walmart.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

"They ran in there after fleeing a traffic stop, driving at high rates of speed recklessly and going in there to seek refuge or whatever they might do, we don't know," Gayle said.

A search revealed that the suspects were in possession of $10,000 in cash and several bags of marijuana.

Sheriff Chad Chronister says that his team did a great job protecting the public by getting this dangerous driver off the roads.

What they're saying:

"This is a prime example of how our deputies use every available resource to protect the public," said Chronister. "What started as a reckless attempt to evade law enforcement was met with swift, strategic action, ensuring the suspects were taken into custody without further risk to the community."

Tringone appeared in court virtually on Tuesday, but Jones Jr. did not.

What's next:

Tringone is charged with fleeing to elude at a high speed, reckless driving, resisting officer without violence and possession of cannabis less than 20 grams.

Jones Jr. is charged with resisting an officer without violence and possession of cannabis less than 20 grams.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

