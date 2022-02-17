Pandemic headed in right direction as companies ease COVID restrictions, doctors say

Several companies have announced plans this week to ease COVID-19 requirements for masks and mandates.

Citing the decrease of COVID-19 cases and the wider availability of obtaining a vaccine, Publix Super Markets Inc. updated its website to state that fully vaccinated associates have the option not to wear face coverings. Pharmacy associates, regardless of vaccination status, are still required to wear face coverings when administering vaccines.

Disney announced that beginning Thursday, face coverings will be optional for fully vaccinated guests in both outdoor and indoor locations. However, masks are still required for enclosed Disney transportation, including Disney buses, monorails, and Disney Skyliner.

"The large companies like Publix and then Disney are taking a leadership role again, saying we are ready to accept personal responsibility and individuals. Common sense as we go forward," said Dr. Jay Wolfson, USF Professor of Medicine.

Dr. Wolfson said following a surge due to the omicron variant, hospitalizations and cases are declining meaning things are headed in the right direction.

"We've all been waiting for this. We're getting to a point now where the disease is beginning to behave as an endemic disease. And what it means is it's kind of part of the landscape the same way influenza is every year," Wolfson said.

The Straz Center in Tampa is also easing restrictions for guests. It will no longer require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test for a show.

"We're no longer requiring that to attend a show here at the Straz Center," said C.J. Marshall, Senior Director of Operations. "However, we are still enforcing our mask policy because we recognize that is the best way at this point to prevent the spread of COVID."

Doctors say those immunocompromised should still take necessary precautions to protect themselves from COVID.