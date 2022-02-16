Publix ends mask mandate for fully vaccinated employees

article

Publix employees who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer be required to wear a face covering at work.

Wearing a mask is now optional for fully vaccinated associates as of Monday, Feb. 14, according to an update on Publix's Coronavirus Frequently Asked Questions section of its website.

"As a result of the decrease in COVID-19 cases and wide availability of the vaccine, fully vaccinated associates have the option not to wear face coverings beginning Feb. 14, 2022, unless required for their job duties or by a state or local order or ordinance," the website says.

However, pharmacy associates, regardless of vaccination status, are still required to wear face coverings when administering vaccines to customers.

It's not the first time Publix has dropped its mask mandate for its employees. In May 2021, the company made masks optional for both its associates and customers, only to bring the requirement back in August for employees as delta variant cases surged in the summer.

Advertisement

Publix does not require customers to wear face coverings in its stores.