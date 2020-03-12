Pasco County declares state of emergency to limit potential spread of COVID-19

The Pasco Board of County Commissioners, at the request of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, issued a Local State of Emergency for Pasco County on Thursday as a proactive measure to monitor and limit the potential spread of COVID-19.

The declaration allows the county administrator and emergency management director to waive everyday procedures and do what they feel is necessary to ensure the health, safety and welfare of the community. This includes things such as performing public work, making emergency purchases, renting equipment, hiring workers and using volunteers.

The local state of emergency will be in effect for seven days or until the county administrator cancels it if it is no longer needed.

The Pasco County Emergency Operations Center is operating at level II activation status. Pasco County Emergency Management is monitoring conditions and responding, as necessary, to any issues that might arise.



If you feel sick

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

