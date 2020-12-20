Pasco County deputies searching for 3 men accused of robbing Wesley Chapel Circle K

article

Pasco County deputies are searching for three men they say robbed a Circle K store located at 27707 Wesley Chapel Blvd. around 4 a.m. on Sunday.

According to deputies, one man is a heavy-set Black male that is approximately 5'5"-5'7" and weighs 200-240 pounds. He was wearing a black knit cap, surgical style mask, white T-shirt with red lettering/logo, dark pants, dark shoes or slides and light blue underwear.

Deputies say the second suspect is a large Black male that is approximately 6'0"-6'2" and weighs 180-220 pounds. He was wearing a black knit cap with white numbers/letters/solid line, a surgical style mask, a white long-sleeve shirt, dark pants with a white and red stripe on the side and red shoes.

Deputies describe the third suspect as a thin Black male that is approximately 5’7"-5’10" and weighs 140-160 pounds. He was wearing a dark hoodie with the hood up, white pull strings, surgical style mask, dark pants and dark shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pasco Sheriff’s Office crime tips line at 1-800-706-2488 and reference case #20-044792.

