Pasco County family recovering after SUV rams into home after driver suffers medical emergency

The Brief A Pasco County family is relieved to be alive after a speeding car went through their house. An SUV crashed through the back of a home on Bahia Avenue on Tuesday evening. The driver had a medical condition and lost control of the vehicle. All four people in the home and two people in the car are expected to survive.



A Pasco County family is recovering after an SUV rammed through the back of their house Tuesday evening, nearly running them all over.

A medical emergency led the driver to lose control and speed through two fences.

What they're saying:

Crystal Pankey was at home Tuesday evening on Bahia Avenue in Holiday, when the world turned upside down.

"When I came to, I couldn't see anything, there was blood everywhere," she said.

Two days later, she is out of the hospital and nursing multiple wounds. Her friend is still in the ICU, and they're left putting the pieces together.

From what they've been told by first responders, the driver lost control and went through the wall of the house while they were sitting on the bed hanging out.

"I thought a missile came through the house," she said. "That's the impact that I felt. Like, I mean, I was on the edge of the bed, and it threw me all the way back into the back wall."

The backstory:

It's the second time a car has hit this house. The first time came from a parking lot next door when a car went through the side.

This time, the SUV came through at a high rate of speed – the family estimates 60 miles per hour – through the privacy fence, off the lip of the pool, into the air and through the wall.

"If it wouldn't have hit that lip, from what I hear from everyone, it would have just came straight into the room and ran us over," said Pankey. "We would have been pinned underneath the vehicle, and would have probably perished."

It is Pankey's childhood home.

"Both my parents passed away in this house, all of my great memories are in this house," she said.

Dig deeper:

The question now is whether the house can be saved, or if it'll be a total loss.

The four people who were inside are going to survive, though she might lose vision in one of her eyes. The two people in the car, a woman and her child, will also survive.

What's next:

Pankey feels no animosity towards the driver, but does want to take the opportunity to urge those with medical conditions to ensure they can safely drive.

"I'm also very sad for everybody involved, because it's so traumatic," she said. "God definitely had his hand on us that day, all of us."

The driver was not charged.

The family has started a GoFundMe as they work to pick up the pieces after the crash.