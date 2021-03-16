Expand / Collapse search

Pasco County officials ask physicians, pharmacists to help with vaccinations

By FOX 13 News staff
Published 
Pasco County
FOX 13 News

Campaigns to fight vaccine doubts intensify

Expect public health messaging about the importance of getting vaccinated to ramp up as more people become eligible for the shot in the coming weeks and months.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Health in Pasco County (DOH-Pasco) is asking physicians and pharmacists in Pasco County to help its COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

Officials said as more doses become available and more residents are added to the eligibility pool, more people are needed to administer the vaccines. 

"It's just a matter of time before everyone who wants a shot can get one, and we need to work with our community doctors and pharmacists to make that happen," said DOH-Pasco Health Officer Mike Napier in a statement.

LINK: COVID-19 vaccine distribution information in Tampa Bay area counties

To become a Vaccine for Adult (VFA) provider, physicians and pharmacists may sign up for the Florida SHOTS program at https://www.flshotsusers.com/.

Anyone already in the Florida SHOTS provider system is asked to log in and visit the COVID-19 enrollment page.

Pasco County says it has vaccinated nearly 100,000 people, with 56% (70,000) of the 65+ population receiving at least one dose. Pasco County says it has another 431,000 residents ages18 and older who can be vaccinated once the age restriction is lifted, which President Joe Biden said should happen by May 1.

4,791 new Florida coronavirus cases reported Tuesday; 101 new deaths, including 44 in Bay Area
slideshow

4,791 new Florida coronavirus cases reported Tuesday; 101 new deaths, including 44 in Bay Area

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 4,791 Tuesday. According to the state's daily update, the total number of cases in Florida is now 1,984,425.