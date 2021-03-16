Pasco County officials ask physicians, pharmacists to help with vaccinations

The Florida Department of Health in Pasco County (DOH-Pasco) is asking physicians and pharmacists in Pasco County to help its COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

Officials said as more doses become available and more residents are added to the eligibility pool, more people are needed to administer the vaccines.

"It's just a matter of time before everyone who wants a shot can get one, and we need to work with our community doctors and pharmacists to make that happen," said DOH-Pasco Health Officer Mike Napier in a statement.

To become a Vaccine for Adult (VFA) provider, physicians and pharmacists may sign up for the Florida SHOTS program at https://www.flshotsusers.com/.

Anyone already in the Florida SHOTS provider system is asked to log in and visit the COVID-19 enrollment page.

Pasco County says it has vaccinated nearly 100,000 people, with 56% (70,000) of the 65+ population receiving at least one dose. Pasco County says it has another 431,000 residents ages18 and older who can be vaccinated once the age restriction is lifted, which President Joe Biden said should happen by May 1.