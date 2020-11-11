Sandbag distribution sites opening across Tampa Bay

article

Sandbag sites are opening across Tampa Bay on Wednesday morning ahead of possible weather impacts from Eta.

Over in Pasco County, the county has setup four, self-serve stations, which will be open for 24 hours a day. Sand and bags will be available, but officials encourages residents to bring their own shovel.

Although the sandbag sites will be open around the clock, they'll only be restocked between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The locations are:

Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn): 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio

Magnolia Valley Golf Course: 7223 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey

Pasco Fire Rescue Station 17: 2951 Seven Springs Blvd., New Port Richey

Veterans Memorial Park: 14333 Hicks Road, Hudson

In Bradenton, city officials will distribute sandbags to residents at the Public Works Annex on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

There is a limit of 10 bags per vehicle, and a valid ID is required to prove city residency.

Bradenton officials are asking residents to use 13th Avenue W to enter into the area behind the Annex, which is located at 1411 9th Street West.

In Pinellas Park, sand bag sites are open until dusk on Wednesday. There is a limit of 10 bags per resident. A photo ID or utility bill are required to prove city residency.

The self-service sites are below:

Helen Howarth Equestrian area: 6301 94th Ave

Pinebrook Park: 7202 118th Ave N

Broderick Recreation: 6101 66th Ave N

Premade sandbag location

Forbes recreation Center: 6401 94th Avenue

