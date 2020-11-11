Sandbag distribution sites opening across Tampa Bay

Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Watch
from WED 8:08 AM EST until WED 5:00 PM EST, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Hillsborough County, Manatee County, Pinellas County, Sarasota County
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:00 PM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Manatee County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County
Storm Surge Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 3:18 AM EST until SUN 7:00 AM EST, Hardee County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:40 PM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
from THU 8:20 AM EST until THU 5:15 PM EST, Hillsborough County
Rip Tide Statement
from WED 6:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 AM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 9:41 PM EST until FRI 1:00 PM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Tropical Weather Statement
until WED 12:45 PM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
High Surf Advisory
from WED 6:00 AM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County

Sandbag distribution sites opening across Tampa Bay

By FOX 13 News staff
Published 
Updated 4 mins ago
Pasco County
FOX 13 News
article

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - Sandbag sites are opening across Tampa Bay on Wednesday morning ahead of possible weather impacts from Eta.

Over in Pasco County, the county has setup four, self-serve stations, which will be open for 24 hours a day. Sand and bags will be available, but officials encourages residents to bring their own shovel. 

Although the sandbag sites will be open around the clock, they'll only be restocked between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The locations are: 

Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn): 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio
Magnolia Valley Golf Course: 7223 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey
Pasco Fire Rescue Station 17: 2951 Seven Springs Blvd., New Port Richey
Veterans Memorial Park: 14333 Hicks Road, Hudson

In Bradenton, city officials will distribute sandbags to residents at the Public Works Annex on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. 

There is a limit of 10 bags per vehicle, and a valid ID is required to prove city residency.

Bradenton officials are asking residents to use 13th Avenue W to enter into the area behind the Annex, which is located at 1411 9th Street West. 

In Pinellas Park, sand bag sites are open until dusk on Wednesday. There is a limit of 10 bags per resident. A photo ID or utility bill are required to prove city residency. 

The self-service sites are below:

Helen Howarth Equestrian area: 6301 94th Ave 
Pinebrook Park: 7202 118th Ave N
Broderick Recreation: 6101 66th Ave N
Premade sandbag location
Forbes recreation Center:  6401 94th Avenue
 