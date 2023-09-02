Expand / Collapse search

Pasco County Sheriff's Office searching for suspect involved in New Port Richey robbery

By FOX 13 News Staff
Pasco County
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect involved in a robbery in New Port Richey on August 29.

Police say that at 11 p.m., the suspect damaged and stole merchandise from a business in the 8300 block of SR 54 in New Port Richey. 

Police have described the suspect as a young adult black male with a slender build.

According to authorities, he was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, blue jeans, black Nike slides and a white mask. 

Anyone with information on this case is asked to submit a tip to the PSO’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and refer to case number 23030090. 