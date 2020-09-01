Pasco deputies removed 25 gas pump skimmers in county
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - During a two-day operation, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office says they removed 25 skimmers from gas station pumps throughout the county.
Officials said a total of 147 gas stations were checked countywide during the operation. Among those, 25 were located at 16 different locations.
The sheriff's office said the skimmers were found at the following gas stations:
7-Eleven: 4540 Rowan Road, New Port Richey
Pump #1-one skimmer located
Star One Food Mart: 15434 US Highway 19, Hudson
Pump #1-one skimmer located
7-Eleven: 15014 US Highway 19, Hudson
Pump #5-one skimmer located
Advertisement
7-Eleven: 27219 Wesley Chapel Boulevard, Wesley Chapel
Pump #3-one skimmer located
In and Out Food Store: 3514 Grand Boulevard, New Port Richey
Pump #4-one skimmer located
Circle K: 27616 Wesley Chapel Boulevard, Wesley Chapel
Pump #7-one skimmer located
7-Eleven: 13440 SR 54, Odessa
Pump #5 and Pump #6-two skimmers located
7-Eleven: 3437 US Highway 19, Holiday
Pump #7-one skimmer located
7-Eleven: 10007 US Highway 19, Port Richey
Pump #3-one skimmer located
Citgo: 14106 US Highway 19, Hudson
Pump #7-one skimmer located
7-Eleven: 38544 5th Avenue, Zephyrhills
Pump #4-one skimmer located
Chevron: 6444 Massachusetts Avenue, New Port Richey
Pump #1-one skimmer located
Citgo: 4334 Gall Boulevard, Zephyrhills
Pump #2 and Pump #3-two skimmers located
Chevron: 2908 Seven Springs Boulevard, New Port Richey
Pump #6-one skimmer located
Citgo: 4015 Little Road, New Port Richey
Pump # 6, Pump # 7, and Pump # 8-three skimmers located
Citgo: 7820 SR 52, Hudson
Pump #3, Pump #4, Pump #5, Pump #6, Pump #7, Pump #8-six skimmers located
Officials said if anyone thinks they could be victim, they should contact their bank immediately. If anyone notices suspicious charges on their bank accounts, they can notify the Pasco County Sheriff's Office by calling 727-847-8102, option 7.
(Pasco County Sheriff's Office)