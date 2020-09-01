Pasco deputies removed 25 gas pump skimmers in county

article

During a two-day operation, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office says they removed 25 skimmers from gas station pumps throughout the county.

Officials said a total of 147 gas stations were checked countywide during the operation. Among those, 25 were located at 16 different locations.

The sheriff's office said the skimmers were found at the following gas stations:

7-Eleven: 4540 Rowan Road, New Port Richey

Pump #1-one skimmer located

Star One Food Mart: 15434 US Highway 19, Hudson

Pump #1-one skimmer located

7-Eleven: 15014 US Highway 19, Hudson

Pump #5-one skimmer located

Advertisement

7-Eleven: 27219 Wesley Chapel Boulevard, Wesley Chapel

Pump #3-one skimmer located

In and Out Food Store: 3514 Grand Boulevard, New Port Richey

Pump #4-one skimmer located

Circle K: 27616 Wesley Chapel Boulevard, Wesley Chapel

Pump #7-one skimmer located

7-Eleven: 13440 SR 54, Odessa

Pump #5 and Pump #6-two skimmers located

7-Eleven: 3437 US Highway 19, Holiday

Pump #7-one skimmer located

7-Eleven: 10007 US Highway 19, Port Richey

Pump #3-one skimmer located

Citgo: 14106 US Highway 19, Hudson

Pump #7-one skimmer located

7-Eleven: 38544 5th Avenue, Zephyrhills

Pump #4-one skimmer located

Chevron: 6444 Massachusetts Avenue, New Port Richey

Pump #1-one skimmer located

Citgo: 4334 Gall Boulevard, Zephyrhills

Pump #2 and Pump #3-two skimmers located

Chevron: 2908 Seven Springs Boulevard, New Port Richey

Pump #6-one skimmer located

Citgo: 4015 Little Road, New Port Richey

Pump # 6, Pump # 7, and Pump # 8-three skimmers located

Citgo: 7820 SR 52, Hudson

Pump #3, Pump #4, Pump #5, Pump #6, Pump #7, Pump #8-six skimmers located

Officials said if anyone thinks they could be victim, they should contact their bank immediately. If anyone notices suspicious charges on their bank accounts, they can notify the Pasco County Sheriff's Office by calling 727-847-8102, option 7.