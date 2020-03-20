Pasco K9 assists in arrest after suspect crashes into patrol car, nearly hit officer and flees

article

Pasco County K9 Star and deputy Kathryn Seper helped locate a suspect who allegedly crashed into a New Port Richey police officer’s patrol car and nearly hit another officer while fleeing from a car dealership on Friday morning.

The suspect’s vehicle was found parked near a wooded area.

K9 Star located the subject 100 yards from his vehicle in the woods, where he had been hiding in a patch of bushes.

The suspect was taken into custody and charged with vehicle burglary, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing to elude, and hit and run.