Pasco man arrested in 2005 ‘brutal’ cold case murder

A murder from 14 years ago has been solved, deputies announced Friday morning, after arrested a Pasco County man in the death of a 79-year-old woman.

Detectives said they arrested 34-year-old Brian Vincent Stoll for the “brutal murder” of Beverly Bobrick.

They said she was last seen having dinner at Chili’s with her friends on September 10, 2005 around 8:30 p.m. Her body was found in her Port Richey home, located on Red Run River, the following day at 2:20 p.m. after a neighbor discovered her back door was open.

Image of Beverly Bobrick, the victim

At the time, detectives said it appeared her home may have been burglarized.

Additional information surrounding Stoll’s arrest will be provided during a 2 p.m. press conference.

