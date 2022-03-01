Pasco sheriff: Pineview Middle School student arrested after gun found in backpack

Deputies arrested a middle school student in Land O' Lakes on Tuesday after a gun was found in their backpack, investigators said.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, deputies were notified about a possible weapon on the campus of Pineview Middle School Tuesday morning, after a student went to the school resource officer, or SRO, to report that a classmate had been talking about guns.

The gun was found in the possession of a student in their backpack, the sheriff's office said, adding that no threats were made by the student prior to the weapon's discovery.

Investigators said no one was harmed and there are no threats to the school or students.

Out of an abundance of caution, there will be an increased law enforcement presence on the school's campus for the remainder of the day.

"This case highlights the importance of see something, say something," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "PSO thanks the student that quickly reported another student talking about guns to the SRO."

Deputies also urged parents and guardians to speak with students abou tthe importance of reporting anything suspicious to a person of authority, whether it's a school resource officer, teacher, administrator or coach.