PCSO: 6 accused of stealing more than $500,000 of equipment from Home Depot and selling it on social media

A state-wide investigation led to the arrests of six suspects accused of selling heavy equipment they stole from Home Depot stores throughout Florida.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects would rent items such as Toro Dingo utility loaders, stump grinders, trenchers, and mini-excavators (and the trailers they sit on) from the retail giant, not bring them back, and sell the equipment on social media.

Investigators say the suspects stole from Home Depot at least 50 times, costing the company almost $600,000.

The thefts took place in Brevard, Broward, Duval, Hernando, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Manatee, Orange, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Seminole, St. Johns, and St. Lucie Counties.

The suspects have been charged with grand theft and scheming to defraud.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and Attorney General Ashley Moody will hold a press conference about ‘Operation Heavy Lift’ at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

