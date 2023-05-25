PCSO: Panama City bicyclist killed in Auburndale crash

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened in Auburndale Wednesday night.

According to PCSO officials, an adult bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle around 9:50 p.m.

Deputies identified the driver as 37-year-old Lake Alfred native, Erick Small.

Officials say Small was driving a black 1999 Mercedes-Benz north on Dairy Road near James Avenue when he struck the back of a bicycle being ridden by Ralph Sanders, 65, of Panama City.

Investigators say the bicycle was in the roadway facing north when they arrived at the scene and there were no lights on the bike.

According to officials, Small stopped and remained at the scene after the crash. Sanders was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Part of Dairy Road was closed for about three hours during the investigation that is still ongoing.