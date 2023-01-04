PCSO: Couple killed while crossing Gulf Boulevard

The deaths of two people killed Tuesday night while crossing Gulf Boulevard in St. Petersburg highlights the dangers pedestrians face in the area.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Brian Allen, 61, and Jane Allen, 63, were not in a crosswalk when they were struck by a woman driving an SUV.

"My first reaction was, not again," Whit Blanton, the executive director of Forward Pinellas, a group that addresses countywide land and transportation concerns, said.

Blanton said he was saddened, but not shocked that the pedestrians were hit and killed crossing the street.

"I think everybody has a role to play in safety," Blanton stated. "Whether you’re a driver or a person on foot or a person on a bicycle, it’s all important. For pedestrians in particular, you really need to be mindful that you are crossing at a safe location and that the drivers are seeing you. That’s not always easy with tinted windshields and fast speeds, so that’s why we tell people to cross in the crosswalks, to use the devices that are there for your safety like pushing the buttons."

Blanton said there are 30 to 40 flashing crosswalks on Gulf Boulevard that light up when pedestrians hit a button before crossing.

Vacationer Autumn Anderson Billman said her granddaughter saw the aftermath of the crash Tuesday.

"It happens frequently," she said. "We come down three times a year and almost every time we see something similar to this situation."

She said right around the time of the incident, they stopped their car at a crosswalk for pedestrians and another car barreled through the flashing lights of the crosswalk.

"The gentleman put his arm out, his hand out for fear that we were going to hit him," she said. "I think you should always, always be aware when you see that flashing light to just be cautious and know that it’s a tourist area."

Blanton said 64 pedestrians died on roads in Pinellas County in 2021. Thirty-five pedestrians died in 2022.

"We have seen some improvement on a year-to-year basis in the number of pedestrian fatalities, but, you know, all it takes is one big spike and you could be back at 64 in ‘23," Blanton said.

According to Blanton, there are quite a few pedestrians who were injured or died on Gulf Boulevard, but it hasn’t been a road on its high-injury list.

"It’s not part of our high injury network like US-19 is, Ulmerton Road or Roosevelt or Seminole Boulevard, so Gulf Boulevard relatively speaking has fewer fatalities and serious injuries than some of our other busier roadways," he said.

According to Blanton, Forward Pinellas just started a safety study with the city of St. Pete Beach and the city of Treasure Island to look at ways to make Gulf Boulevard safer because they all have recognized that pedestrian safety is a big concern, specifically along Gulf Boulevard.

"We know that there are people who are getting hit and injured and sometimes killed on that roadway, so that’s going to develop some specific recommendations for that roadway that the state will probably be the one to implement in the next few years," he said.

The PCSO said speed and driver impairment were not factors in Tuesday’s crash, which is under investigation.