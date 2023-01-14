Fleeing felons arrested after causing fatal crash, deputies say

Three suspects have been arrested and an open-house party in Davenport is under investigation after deputies say it ended with ‘dangerous felons' ramming a Polk County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and causing a deadly crash while fleeing from law enforcement.

According to deputies, the fleeing suspects were traveling in a stolen SUV with at least one assault rifle inside when they ran a four-way stop on Marigold Avenue in Osceola County and crashed, killing at least one person.

Deputies say the suspects tried to flee on foot following the crash, but three were apprehended.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the fatal crash, the PCSO is investigating the crimes that happened before the crash and the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is assisting.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is holding a press conference at 1:30 p.m. to provide more details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.