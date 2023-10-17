PCSO: Detectives arrest motorcycle gang members connected to 2022 murder

article

Two motorcycle gang members were arrested on Tuesday after the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says they were accessories after a murder that happened in 2022.

According to officials, deputies found 46-year-old Dominick Paternoster dead in his home on April 27, 2022. Authorities say Paternoster was shot multiple times at 104 Dunbridge Drive in Palm Harbor.

The investigation revealed that Paternoster was a member of a local motorcycle gang, known as the Raiders. Detectives later identified 48-year-old Paul Mogilevsky as the suspect.

READ: Victim in Polk County road rage shooting not expected to survive, deputies searching for suspect: Grady Judd

Mogilevsky is a member of the Mongols, a national motorcycle gang based out of California, according to officials.

Deputies say Mogilevsky was arrested and later indicted on a first-degree murder charge by a grand jury on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.

Detectives arrested 35-year-old Dylan Pascale and charged him with first-degree murder on Oct. 12, 2022. According to officials, investigators discovered that Pascale was lying about what happened the night of the murder.

READ: Cold case cracked: Technology helps solve 1986 homicide of Polk County nurse, deputies say

The sheriff's office says detectives located spent shell casings at the scene next to the victim, which contained Pascale's DNA.

According to officials, the investigation continued and detectives arrested 42-year-old Vincent Romanino and 33-year-old Joshualee Garcia for accessory after the fact to first-degree felony murder on Oct. 17, 2023.

Deputies say that both Romanino and Garcia were members of the Mongols motorcycle gang at the time of the murder.

Romanino is being held at the Faulkenburg Road Jail and Garcia is being held at the Pasco County Jail, according to authorities.

PCSO says the investigation is ongoing.