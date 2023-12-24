PCSO employee who applied to be deputy arrested for domestic violence, according to officials

article

A 22-year-old Winter Haven man who applied to be a detention deputy was arrested after the Polk County Sheriff's Office conducted a background check, according to authorities.

According to the sheriff's office, Marquarious Gaskins was a civilian member hired in 2021 and worked in the jail food services section.

Officials say all applicants undergo a background check before being hired. For those applying to be a deputy, there's also an additional background investigation, according to PCSO.

READ: Hundreds of pills, marijuana found after troopers arrest man in Tampa for speeding, fleeing: FHP

Investigators say they learned from a neighbor that there was recent arguing and screaming coming from the house where Gaskins and the victim live.

According to deputies, Gaskins lives in Winter Haven with his girlfriend, who is also a civilian agency member.

Deputies say when they interviewed the victim, they saw a cut on her lip and a broken acrylic fingernail. According to authorities, she said the couple got into an argument that escalated.

READ: Man arrested after stealing car from Pasco County dealership, using sliding cover to conceal plate

She told law enforcement that she retreated to the bathroom and Gaskins banged on and kicked the door until it opened.

The victim told deputies that the door hit her in the face. According to the victim, her nail was broken as they fought over control of a cell phone.

PCSO says Gaskins was booked into the Polk County Jail and released after posting $5,000 bond.

Gaskins was charged with one count of battery domestic violence (M1). The sheriff's office says he was suspended, and the investigation is ongoing.

"Both the victim and Gaskins were completely honest and cooperative during this investigation, which is still underway. He is no longer a candidate for a detention deputy or deputy sheriff position at this time," said Sheriff Grady Judd.





