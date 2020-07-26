PCSO: Excessive speed may have played role in fatal motorcycle crash

article

Cory Matthew Hippensteel, 31, of Deltona, was killed early Sunday morning in a vehicle crash in Polk County.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Hippensteel was traveling on US 17 at a high rate of speed around 2:25 a.m. when a Toyota Camry was exiting the sunshine Hotel at Oakcrest Drive.

Deputies said the Camry was crossing the northbound lanes to turn left and travel south, when the motorcycle struck the Camry on the driver side with enough force to rotate the Camry clockwise approximately 180 degrees before coming to a stop.

Upon impact, the motorcycle broke into two pieces. Hippensteel was ejected from the motorcycle and traveled about 150 feet north along US 17, according to PCSO.

Investigators said Hippensteel was not wearing a helmet or protective gear at the time of the crash and excessive speed appears to be a factor.

The road was closed for about one hour during the investigation, which is ongoing.