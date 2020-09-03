'Pedaling poison': 11 arrested for trafficking heroin, fentanyl in Hillsborough County

A two-year investigation involving Bay Area law enforcement officers, along with state and federal officials, led to the indictment of 11 drug trafficking suspects who were "pedaling poison" between Tampa and Kissimmee, investigators announced Thursday.

During a press conference, Kristen Rehler, and assistant special agenct in charge with the FBI, said the drugs brought into the area resulted in one overdose death and one person with serious injuries.

Some of the drugs were heroin laced with fentanyl, said Sheriff Chad Chronister, adding that there were overdoses in late 2019 within Town 'N' Country.

Eventually, he said, investigators found the street-level dealers, and key members transporting drugs each month into the country.

"Keeping our streets and our communities safe is a shared responsibility," the sheriff said during Thursday's press conference.

Officials with the FBI, sheriff's office, Tampa Police Department and Florida Highway Patrol were involved in the investigation, called Operation Pocket Dial.

Chronister said more indictments could be coming. The 11 suspects were not identified during the press conference.