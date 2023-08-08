Pedestrian killed in traffic crash after being struck by semi-truck in Lakeland, police say

article

A pedestrian in Lakeland was killed on Monday afternoon after being struck by a semi-truck.

Officers say they were dispatched to the 200 block of North Lake Parker Avenue for a traffic crash involving a pedestrian at 4:41 p.m.

Upon arriving on the scene, they located an unresponsive 36-year-old female who had been hit by a semi-truck, according to authorities.

READ: Grady Judd: Mother, 9-year-old son killed in ‘devastating’ Polk County rollover crash

First responders performed life-saving measures, but the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.

After gathering information from the scene, officers believe the semi-truck was traveling southbound on North Lake Parker Avenue, approaching the East Rose Street intersection.

Officers say that as the semi-truck was turning onto East Rose Street, the pedestrian entered its path.

READ: 3 Lakeland teens killed in triple-vehicle crash, police say

According to authorities, it does not appear that the pedestrian's actions were an intentional act of self-harm.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Traffic Crash Inspector Ofc. Camilo Almeida at camilo.almeida@lakelandgov.net.