Peppa Pig theme park in Winter Haven sets opening date for Feb. 24

Parents of little Peppa Pig fans, there is an opening date now for the theme park dedicated to the popular character, and tickets are on sale.

The world's first Peppa Pig theme park, which will be in Winter Haven, will open Feb. 24, 2022. It's geared towards pre-schoolers and their slightly older siblings.

Single-day and two-day passes are on sale now. There's also a limited number of annual passes.

The park is located next to Legoland on Cypress Gardens Boulevard, and those annual passes will be good there too. Merlin Entertainment owns both parks.

If you don’t know Peppa, she is the British little piggy who has her own TV show, videos and toys that kids go hog wild over.

"The Peppa Pig Theme Park is all about being the ultimate day out for preschoolers," Peppa Pig Theme Park spokeswoman Kelly Hornick told FOX 13 during a tour in July.

The new park will have six porcine-themed rides, six play areas and more.

For more information, visit www.peppapigthemepark.com/florida/.