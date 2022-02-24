World's first Peppa Pig theme park opens in Winter Haven, Florida

Florida's newest theme park opens Thursday, and it's the only one in the world devoted to the Peppa Pig.

This is the latest expansion of Legoland Florida in Winter Haven. Every attraction is centered around the popular children's character, along with her friends and family. All the rides are scaled down to kiddie-size – but there's just big enough for older siblings, parents, and grandparents to ride as well, theme park officials said.

If you don’t know Peppa by now, she is the British little piggy who has her own TV show, videos and toys that kids go hog wild over.

"The Peppa Pig Theme Park is all about being the ultimate day out for preschoolers," Peppa Pig Theme Park spokeswoman Kelly Hornick told FOX 13 when the park plans were first announced.

The new five-acre park, located on Cypress Gardens Boulevard next to Legoland, will have six porcine-themed rides, six play areas, and more. The park will also offer wheelchair-adapted attractions like Peppa Pig’s Balloon Ride and Muddy Puddles Splash Pad.

"We have slides and pop-jets for the kids to run around and get wet," explained Keith Carr, who heads up the park’s design and construction.

The park has also been certified as an Autism Center by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards. Most of its staff is trained to handle children and families with special needs.

People with autism frequently are more sensitive to loud noises and bright lights than most other people. They can also become very uncomfortable in crowds. When they are overwhelmed, they can melt down emotionally and physically.

So Peppa Pig Theme Park developed a sensitivity guide, which will explain what guests will experience on each ride. That way, families will be able to decide to go for it, or pass on a ride. After the park opens on February 24, 2022, the guide will be available online and on-site.

Tickets and annual passes are available. For more information, visit www.peppapigthemepark.com/florida.