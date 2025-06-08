Person struck by train in Tampa dies, police say

The Brief A person is dead after being struck by a train in Tampa on Saturday night, according to police. Investigators say that a CSX locomotive was heading west from N Florida Ave. when the person was hit.



A person was struck and killed by a train near the 300 block of W Busch Blvd. on Saturday night, according to the Tampa Police Department.

What we know:

Investigators say that a CSX locomotive was heading west from N Florida Ave. when the person was hit.

Police say they believe that the victim was a male.

People should plan to use alternate routes for the next few hours as northbound and southbound at N Florida Ave. and W Busch Blvd are currently closed.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the name of the victim.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Tampa Police Department.

