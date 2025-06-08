Person struck by train in Tampa dies, police say
TAMPA - A person was struck and killed by a train near the 300 block of W Busch Blvd. on Saturday night, according to the Tampa Police Department.
What we know:
Investigators say that a CSX locomotive was heading west from N Florida Ave. when the person was hit.
Police say they believe that the victim was a male.
People should plan to use alternate routes for the next few hours as northbound and southbound at N Florida Ave. and W Busch Blvd are currently closed.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the name of the victim.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Tampa Police Department.
