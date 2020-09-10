Person waiting for Lyft driver threatened at gunpoint on Davis Islands 

Tampa police are searching for a suspect who accused of threatening someone on Davis Islands at gunpoint while they were waiting for a Lyft driver.

According to the Tampa Police Department, the victim was waiting for a Lyft driver on August 22 when a white vehicle pulled up.

Police say an unknown suspect got out of the passenger side and approached the victim with a pistol.

The suspect demanded that the victim get inside the car, threatening them if they refused, according to police.

The victim screamed, walked backward, and fell, at which point the suspect ran back to the awaiting vehicle before it fled the scene, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.