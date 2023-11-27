Pest, lawn service worker exposes himself to 76-year-old woman, arrested twice in 1 week: PCSO

article

A 27-year-old Lake Wales man was arrested twice for exposing himself to two different woman while he was at their homes to offer pest and lawn services, according to deputies.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says an investigation began on Oct. 26, 2023, after a 76-year-old woman reported that Tyler Mountain, an employee of Massey Services, exposed himself to her while he was at her Davenport home. According to officials, Mountain was at the home to provide an estimate for pest control services.

The victim told authorities that Mountain stepped out of her bathroom with his penis exposed, saying that his zipper was broken and asked for her help. PCSO says that the woman refused to offer assistance.

Detectives say when they contacted Massey Services, a regional manager said that Mountain’s employment with the company had been terminated following the complaint. The manager went on to say that this was the second complaint they received about Mountain, according to officials.

Deputies say Mountain was arrested on Nov. 22 for the Oct. 26 incident. However, the victim of a previous incident in Haines City was not in the country at the time, but when she returned she talked to detectives, according to the sheriff's office.

Detectives say that the victim told officials that Mountain came to her home on July 24, 2023 for lawn maintenance and exposed himself.

According to the victim, Mountain also claimed his zipper was broken.

Mountain was arrested again on Nov. 25 and charged with the July offense, according to authorities. The sheriff's office says Mountian was charged with lewd exhibition (M1) and lewd exhibition to an elderly person (F3).

"This man used his work position to gain access to the homes of these women, and then sexually exposed himself—this behavior is disgusting and predatory. We believe it’s possible that more victims of this man could be out there, and if that’s the case, we want them to come forward," said Sheriff Grady Judd in a statement.

Detectives are seeking other potential victims. If anyone has information regarding similar acts by Tyler Mountain, officials ask them to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200.