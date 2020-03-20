Pia's Trattoria in Gulfport gave over 100 pasta meals to elderly residents

article

An Italian restaurant in Gulfport wanted to serve its community during a time when many are self-isolating during the coronavirus outbreak and may be struggling to stock up on certain items. In this case, they showed kindness through food.

On Wednesday, Pia's Trattoria provided 126 free pasta meals to seniors who are alone, reports Creative Loafing.

"As we continue serving our seniors in need we want to remind everyone that we are focusing our efforts on seniors that do not have the resources or capability to provide for themselves at this time," according to a Facebook post. "It is important to us that no senior community member struggling financially or unable to safely go to the store goes without eating."

The restaurant added that kindness is important during this time.

"If you are fortunate enough to have the resources to help others please check on your neighbors, relatives, friends. Many patrons have asked how they can help."

Pia's Trattoria has been a staple in Gulfport. The restaurant is offering takeout as restaurants across Florida were ordered to operate at 50-percent capacity.

"If everyone could help just one person our community will get through this."

