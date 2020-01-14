Expand / Collapse search

Pigeon dies after having cowboy hat glued on its head, rescue group says

By Danielle Hopkins and Gabrielle Moreira
One of several pigeons spotted in Las Vegas last year wearing tiny cowboy hats has died, according to a local rescue group.

LAS VEGAS - A pigeon that had a tiny cowboy hat glued onto its head has died, according to a Las Vegas-based rescue group.

“We are saddened to announce that Billie the Pidge has passed away,” Lofty Hopes Pigeon Rescue tweeted on Jan. 12. “She was weak when we caught her and had lost toes to stringfoot in addition to the hat being glued onto her head.”

Billie was one of several pigeons spotted in the Vegas area wearing cowboy hats in December.  Lofty Hopes reportedly tried to rescue at least three of the birds. 

Stringfoot occurs when a pigeon’s foot becomes entangled with string, plastic or other debris. It is a common problem pigeons face in urban areas because they often do not have access to things like twigs and hay to build their nests. 

It is unclear if Billie’s death was linked to the cowboy hat being glued onto its head. 

