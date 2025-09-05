Pinellas bus driver arrested for possessing child porn: PCSO

The Brief A Pinellas County bus driver is accused of possessing child porn. Detectives say that the suspect, 35-year-old Donte Burney, had images of children between the ages of one and 11 years old.



A bus driver for Pinellas County Schools has been arrested for possessing child pornography, according to the sheriff's office.

Detectives say that the suspect, 35-year-old Donte Burney, had images of children between the ages of one and 11 years old.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation by detectives assigned to the Crimes Against Children Unit began after they learned child pornography was being accessed and shared on the internet.

What's next:

Burney has been charged with 20 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

He was taken to the Pinellas County Jail.