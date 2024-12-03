Pinellas Co. cold weather shelters opening up as temperatures fall

Pinellas County cold weather shelters are opening on Tuesday night, according to the Homeless Leadership Alliance.

Anytime the National Weather Service expects the "feels like" temperature to fall below 40 degrees, shelters are activated in that county.

Every location will continue accepting guests until the shelter is full, and many sites will also serve a meal.

Families with children will be placed in family shelters if space is available and for information you can call 2-1-1, Tampa Bay Cares.

Each shelter location will be open across the county from 6 p.m. until 6 p.m.

The following is an updated list of the cold weather shelters available in Pinellas County.

Tarpon Springs



Boys and Girls Club of the Suncoast in Tarpon Springs

Address: 111 W Lime Street, Tarpon Springs

Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.



Clearwater



First United Methodist Church of Clearwater

Address: 411 Turner Street, Clearwater

Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.



Pinellas Park



Boys & Girls Club of the Suncoast in Pinellas Park

Address: 7790 61st Street North, Pinellas Park

Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.



First United Methodist Church

Address: 9025 49th Street North, Pinellas Park

Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.



St. Petersburg



Northwest Church

Address: 6330 54th Ave. North, St. Petersburg

Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.



Salvation Army

Address: 1400 4th Street South, St. Petersburg

Hours: 6 p.m. – 7:30 a.m.



WestCare Turning Point

Address: 1801 5th Ave. North, St Petersburg

Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.



Unitarian Universalist Church

Address: 100 Mirror Lake Drive North, St Petersburg

Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

This location requires the use of stairs.

