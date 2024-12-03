Pinellas Co. cold weather shelters opening up as temperatures fall
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - Pinellas County cold weather shelters are opening on Tuesday night, according to the Homeless Leadership Alliance.
Anytime the National Weather Service expects the "feels like" temperature to fall below 40 degrees, shelters are activated in that county.
Every location will continue accepting guests until the shelter is full, and many sites will also serve a meal.
READ: No-cost dental care clinic in Citrus Co.
Families with children will be placed in family shelters if space is available and for information you can call 2-1-1, Tampa Bay Cares.
Each shelter location will be open across the county from 6 p.m. until 6 p.m.
The following is an updated list of the cold weather shelters available in Pinellas County.
Tarpon Springs
Boys and Girls Club of the Suncoast in Tarpon Springs
Address: 111 W Lime Street, Tarpon Springs
Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
Clearwater
First United Methodist Church of Clearwater
Address: 411 Turner Street, Clearwater
Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
Pinellas Park
Boys & Girls Club of the Suncoast in Pinellas Park
Address: 7790 61st Street North, Pinellas Park
Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
First United Methodist Church
Address: 9025 49th Street North, Pinellas Park
Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
St. Petersburg
Northwest Church
Address: 6330 54th Ave. North, St. Petersburg
Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
Salvation Army
Address: 1400 4th Street South, St. Petersburg
Hours: 6 p.m. – 7:30 a.m.
WestCare Turning Point
Address: 1801 5th Ave. North, St Petersburg
Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
Unitarian Universalist Church
Address: 100 Mirror Lake Drive North, St Petersburg
Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
This location requires the use of stairs.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter