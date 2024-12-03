Expand / Collapse search

Pinellas Co. cold weather shelters opening up as temperatures fall

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  December 3, 2024 1:29pm EST
Pinellas County
FOX 13 News

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - Pinellas County cold weather shelters are opening on Tuesday night, according to the Homeless Leadership Alliance.

Anytime the National Weather Service expects the "feels like" temperature to fall below 40 degrees, shelters are activated in that county.

Every location will continue accepting guests until the shelter is full, and many sites will also serve a meal.

READ: No-cost dental care clinic in Citrus Co.

Families with children will be placed in family shelters if space is available and for information you can call 2-1-1, Tampa Bay Cares.

Each shelter location will be open across the county from 6 p.m. until 6 p.m.

The following is an updated list of the cold weather shelters available in Pinellas County.

Tarpon Springs

Boys and Girls Club of the Suncoast in Tarpon Springs 
Address: 111 W Lime Street, Tarpon Springs
Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Clearwater

First United Methodist Church of Clearwater 
Address: 411 Turner Street, Clearwater
Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Pinellas Park

Boys & Girls Club of the Suncoast in Pinellas Park 
Address: 7790 61st Street North, Pinellas Park
Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

First United Methodist Church 
Address: 9025 49th Street North, Pinellas Park
Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

St. Petersburg

Northwest Church 
Address: 6330 54th Ave. North, St. Petersburg
Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Salvation Army 
Address: 1400 4th Street South, St. Petersburg
Hours: 6 p.m. – 7:30 a.m.

WestCare Turning Point 
Address: 1801 5th Ave. North, St Petersburg
Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Unitarian Universalist Church 
Address: 100 Mirror Lake Drive North, St Petersburg
Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
This location requires the use of stairs.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: