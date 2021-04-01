Pinellas County Asian American neighborhood focus of new vaccine push

There's a push underway to get a vastly underserved community in Pinellas County more access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The community of Lealman boasts of over 10,000 Asian Americans.

Many have unique challenges in getting the vaccine, just as they faced new dangers.

The Asian American community in Lealman is tight-knit. There are restaurants, a market, and a community center.

One thing they don't have: Easy access to the vaccine.

Computers and instructions in Vietnamese and other languages native to the community members are rare.

"They are not used to using technology, so it is difficult to get in the system," said Thuat Truong, who helps run the Lealman and Asian Neighborhood Family Center.

Though there aren't verifiable stats, she says there are 10,000 neighbors who have had little vaccine access. It's especially important because so many who live there work in factories, restaurants and salons.

"If they get vaccines they feel safe, both for themselves and for the people around them," said Truong.

Feeling safe has been more difficult of late, with headline-grabbing reports of attacks on Asian Americans hitting nationwide.

State Rep. Ben Diamond arranged for 300 Lealman neighbors - who are mostly Vietnamese, but are also from Laos, Cambodia and China - to get vaccines at a clinic this weekend.

"We have an opportunity with events like this to show that we are stronger together, that we can come together as a community and look out for each other," said Diamond.

There is relief in that 85% of those who have signed up live in the neighborhood.

She says at first, there was mistrust in the vaccine, but not any longer, given they have shown to be safe and effective.

"I feel relief. Because if everybody gets the vaccine, our life will go back to normal."

The clinic is set for the Lealman Asian Neighborhood Family Center on Saturday.

You can register in advance by calling the center at 727-528-7891.