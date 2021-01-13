Pinellas County commissioner wants St. Petersburg churches to be COVID-19 vaccination locations

A Pinellas County commissioner is leading the fight on getting the COVID-19 vaccine to those who need it the most and are the least likely to receive the vaccine.

Commissioner Rene Flowers wants vaccine distribution sites at churches in her district which includes South St. Petersburg.

"Some in the African-American community are quite hesitant about taking the vaccine," Flowers told FOX 13.

South St. Pete, which is predominantly African American, has been hit hard by COVID-19 and has some of the highest infection rates.

Dr. Katurah Jenkins-Hall, Foundation for a Health St. Pete explained, "Black people are more likely to be front line, essential employees. Black people are likely to be in housing situations where there is crowding."

Commissioner Flowers is fighting to make sure churches and community centers become vaccination locations as the county waits for more supply and plans to add new sites.

"One place that minorities do trust is their place of worship," Flowers said.

Tampa is already offering vaccinations at church locations in some areas for 65 plus and Governor Ron DeSantis has also championed the idea.

Flowers and other Pinellas commissioners are working with county health leaders and hospitals to make it happen.

