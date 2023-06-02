Video: Suspected BUI boater appears unconscious as he gets close to swimmers in Madeira Beach, deputies say

Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies arrested John Stead, 63, for boating under the influence after being stopped by marine units around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

From a helicopter, Stead could be seen driving his fishing vessel dangerously close to swimmers. The video shows him appearing to be slumped over and he looks unconscious. The passenger also looked unresponsive on the deck of the boat.

In a marine deputy’s body camera video, you can hear officials speaking to Stead when their units caught up to his vessel:

Deputy: How much have you had to drink?

Stead: "I have no alcohol."

Deputy: "I’m looking at an empty beer can."

Deputy: "Where’d you park?"

Stead: "At the Alafia River off of 41."

Deputy: "The Alafia River? Do you know where you are now?"

Stead: "Right now I think we’re way out of the way."

Deputies got Stead to shore and conducted a field sobriety test.

PCSO says he failed, so they arrested him for B.U.I.

"Boating under the influence of drugs and alcohol is extremely dangerous, and the Coast Guard always recommends that you, one, always have a designated driver, and two, just don’t do it," explained Petty Officer Nicole Groll from the U.S. Coast Guard.

The U.S. Coast Guard partners with law enforcement agencies across the Bay Area to ensure everyone is safe on the water.

Finding a designated driver for your boat is the law, and is even more crucial this time of year now that we’re in the summer months.

"Drinking on the water during the day, especially in Florida, the sun is astronomical," shared Officer Groll. "The heat, the humidity, it makes you feel the effects of alcohol a lot faster than if you’re chillin’ at the bar at night."

The minimum age requirement to drive a boat in Florida is 14.

Experts say a good rule of thumb for adults who want to drink on the water is to let the teenager drive the boat once they complete a boating safety course.

"They can get a boating card. They’ve gone through the safety course, they know how to boat, they know the safety precautions," Officer Groll said.