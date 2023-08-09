Pinellas County high schooler arrested after sending messages about school shooting, deputies say

article

The Pinellas County Sheriff's office arrested a 15-year-old East Lake High School student on Tuesday after another student reported receiving messages about a school shooting.

The student who reported the messages told school personnel, and they contacted law enforcement, according to officials.

Deputies say when they went to the 15-year-old's home he admitted to sending the messages but told detectives that it was a joke.

The investigation resulted in the teenager being taken into custody and transported to the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center, according to deputies.

Officials say the 15-year-old was arrested for threatening communications or threats of mass shooting.

Deputies ask anyone with information on any threats to notify the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office immediately at (727) 582-6200 or via getfortifyfl.com.