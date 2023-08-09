Teen arrested for attempted murder after hit-and-run crash critically injures man: Police

Police in Bradenton say an argument led to a hit-and-run crash that sent a man to the hospital in critical condition and landed a teen in jail.

According to the Bradenton Police Department, a 17-year-old got into a verbal altercation with a 35-year-old man in the 8400 block of Manatee Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say the teen drove away, turned around and intentionally hit the victim before driving away again. According to police, the teen then left the vehicle and ran away. He was located Tuesday night and arrested.

Investigators say the victim suffered numerous injuries in the crash and is in critical condition.

The teen has been charged with attempted murder, hit-and-run with serious bodily injury, reckless driving with serious bodily injury, and no valid driver’s license with serious bodily injury.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, can call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 or submit a tip at manateecrimestoppers.com.

