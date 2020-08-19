Pinellas County now offering free COVID-19 antibody testing

Pinellas County is now offering free antibody testing to help people learn if they’ve had COVID-19 without knowing it. St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman made the announcement today as the numbers in the region continue to drop.

“I think Pinellas County has really been leading the way here in the state of Florida,” Kriseman told FOX 13 Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, the two-week rolling average in the percentage of positive cases stands at 4.5% for Pinellas County, the most densely populated county in the state.

Antibody testing is being added to the large testing operation at the Mahaffey Theatre downtown -- you don’t need a doctor referral.

RELATED Massive Mahaffey theater site aims for up to 1200 COVID-19 tests per day

Advertisement

The blood test is processed at their lab on-site, and they follow up with results within two hours.

If you want your free, drive through antibody test, the county is asking you to fill out a form in advance on their website to speed up the process. That form can be found here, click on “testing.”

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map