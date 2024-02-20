Pinellas County man arrested accused of assaulting rideshare driver

article

A Dunedin man was arrested after authorities said he assaulted a rideshare driver he was riding with.

According to an affidavit, John Lopez was arrested and charged with battery on a person 65 years or older and criminal mischief after he grabbed a rideshare driver by the neck.

Lopez attacked the driver at around 12:22 a.m. on Monday, at Bayshore Boulevard and Trade Winds Drive in Pinellas County, according to arrest records.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

The driver said Lopez attacked him with no cause and caused red marks on his neck, as well as a broken necklace and his glasses falling from his face.

READ: Hillsborough County teacher arrested for punching autistic student: HCSO

Lopez said he had no explanation and was just keeping himself safe.