Pinellas County Schools earns ‘A’ rating for the first time from state education department

All the Tampa Bay area's public school districts received a "C" rating or higher this past school year from the Florida Department of Education. Its report for the 2023-2024 school year was released Wednesday.

Pinellas Schools reached a major milestone in the 20-year history that the Department of Education has rated schools.

"We're really proud of our students, our staff, our families in the community for everything they’ve done to celebrate this day," said Pinellas Schools Superintendent Kevin K. Hendricks.

READ: Florida school system ranks among top 15 nationwide: Study

Pinellas Schools earned an "A" rating for the first time.

"The state had graded school districts for over 20 years, and we’ve been a ‘B’ consistently," he said. "But to be an "A" for the first time is really a historic day for our community."

It's a grand achievement for the school district after receiving a "C" in 2014.

"One of the great things is every school received an ‘A,’ ‘B,’ or ‘C.’ No ‘D’s,' no ‘F.' That’s the first time in over a decade. And so, every school will be having its own celebration," Hendricks said.

MORE: Hillsborough school board sues county commission over teacher pay referendum ballot measure delay

The Florida Department of Education's school district grading is based on a few criteria, including the previous year's graduation rate, the previous year's college and career acceleration rate and middle school acceleration rate.

"Student proficiency on state exams," he said. "Mostly, it’s the core business of what we do. English, language arts, and mathematics and students' scores have continually risen."

Sarasota County Schools also received an "A" rating. While Hillsborough, Hernando, Manatee and Pasco schools earned "B’s." Polk County Schools got a "C."

For more information from the Florida Department of Education, click here.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS: